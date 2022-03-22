VERIFY Fact Sheet: 5 tips to spot scam text messages

Suspicious links: Some scam text messages may ask you to click a link to claim a gift or learn more about an issue. The link might take you to a spoofed website that looks real but is actually fake. Scammers can then steal your username and password if you log in.



The link might also take you to an unofficial website – like the example below where the scam texter claims to be from Amazon.

Amazon says legitimate company websites will look like this example: https://pay.amazon.com/. Amazon won’t send a message with links to an IP address, such as http://123.456.789.123/amazon.com/.

AT&T says you can also check to see if a website is secure by looking at whether there is an “s” after the “http” in a web address.

Don’t click a link in a text message if you’re unsure about whether it’s real or fake.