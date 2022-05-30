Crews battle multi-structure fire at Grand Bear Resort

Everyone on the property was safely evacuated and the fire is being contained, the resort said in a statement Monday evening.

UTICA, Ill. — Utica firefighters battled a multi-structure fire on Monday at Grand Bear Resort in Utica.

In a Facebook post, Grand Bear said the fire broke out in a handful of cabin and villa buildings near the resort, located at Starved Rock State Park. Everyone on the property was safely evacuated and, as of 8:10 p.m., the fire was contained.

Grand Bear said the resort's waterpark and most of the cabins and villas on site were not affected.

"We sincerely appreciate the outpour of support and concern from the community. We will provide an update tomorrow via social media and email with additional details," Grand Bear Resort said.