US stock futures shaky as investors await coronavirus response stimulus package

US stock futures were unsteady Tuesday evening following a major surge during regular trading.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — US stock futures were unsteady Tuesday evening following a major surge during regular trading.

Dow futures were last down 25 points, or 0.1%, reversing slight gains earlier in the evening. S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.4%, also falling out of the green.

US stocks surged higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the day prior, as lawmakers inched closer to approving a stimulus bill to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow recorded its biggest point gain on record and its biggest percentage gain since 1933. The index closed up 11.4%, or 2,113 points.

The S&P 500 closed up 9.4%, its best day since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite finished 8.1% higher.

Investors are awaiting the massive $2 trillion stimulus package that could give a boost to companies and workers grappling with coronavirus-related shut downs, loss of business and other disruptions.