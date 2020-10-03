Updates: How many confirmed coronavirus cases are in Illinois

Check back here for the latest numbers.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Sunday, March 15th update

The state government announced on Sunday, March 15th that the state's toal number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 93. The case come from 13 cases across the state, with Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Winnebago, and Whiteside counties joining the list.

Saturday, March 14th update

In his Saturday, March 14th briefing, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that 18 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois, bringing the total up to 64. The list of counties with infected people now includes Cumberland, DuPage, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.

Original report:

In his daily address regarding the coronavirus response, Governor J.B. Pritzker said 14 more people had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

These additional cases brings the total up to 46 in the state, as of Friday, March 13.

There are no confirmed cases in the Quad Cities or surrounding areas.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, Kane County Health Department, and the McHenry County Department of Health announced the first Illinois residents outside of Chicago and Cook County to test positive for coronavirus disease.

They say the cases include a Kane County woman in her 60s and a McHenry County teen. This was announced on Tuesday, March 10.

Officials say neither had traveled in an affected area and had no connection to a known case of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that the number of cases in the state had risen to 32.

The Illinois General Assembly has canceled scheduled legislative sessions next week to limit the possibility of spreading COVID-19 among large groups.

Approximately 29% of the cases in Illinois are travel-associated, about 44% is a contact of a COVID-19 case, and the remaining cases do not have a clear connection and could be the result of spread in the community. While the vast majority of cases are recovering, approximately 94% are in isolation either at home or in the hospital. At this time, there have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Illinois.

“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”