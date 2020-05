A doctor with Unity Point Health just returned home to the Quad Cities after being stuck overseas for nearly two months.

Doctor Ola Khraiwesh and her family flew to the county of Jordan back in March 2020 for a wedding. The plan was to stay for two weeks.

But one day after their arrival, the country, and its airports were shut down. They ended up having to stay for 56 days.