Unity Point collecting homemade masks, provide instructions on how to make them

Unity Point says it will begin accepting homemade masks and is providing instructions on how to make them. They will also accept different style masks that have already been made.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the generous offers we’ve received from the community to make masks and support us in other ways. We want to begin using these masks in areas of indirect patient care to help us preserve our supplies."

UnityPoint Health is collecting handmade masks. they ask you to use the pattern and instructions at unitypoint.org/help when making masks.