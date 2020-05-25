United Township High School students honor fallen veterans with music

Student trumpet players meet outside United Township High School to play TAPS.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Students at United Township High School paid tribute on Memorial Day, May 25th, to those who have served.

About 10 students played "TAPS" on their trumpets. They stood around the flagpole outside the high school. The music stands were socially distanced apart.

United Township High School Teacher, Anthony Greer, said the group played to honor fallen veterans and those affected by COVID-19.

Some students said they came because it was their last chance to play at the school before graduating.

"I have not been here in a while to play," United Township High School senior Tyler Belan said. "I did not get a last concert, so I might as well come here and maybe play for one last time."

"its a nice song to leave out on, remembering the fallen soldiers," United Township High School senior Owen Terry said. "It would be nice to have a longer song or a last concert, but I think it's a good stepping off point and moving forward."