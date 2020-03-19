Tyson increases food donations in response to coronavirus

Debra Vernon, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility with Tyson says the company is stepping up food donation amongst coronavirus shortages.
Vernon says since March 2, 2.6 million pounds have been donated in 18 states.
She says their goal is an additional 1.5 million pounds.
"As part of this effort, 13 truckloads carrying nearly 500,000 pounds of the product will soon be distributed directly to our plant locations to support our hourly team members who are working hard to keep America and its communities fed. This will be an ongoing effort to ensure hunger relief needs are being met as conditions adjust and change."