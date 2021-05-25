Two injured in Scott's Law violation on John Deere Road in Moline

A Moline man and an Illinois State trooper were injured when a Jeep crashed into a patrol vehicle on the shoulder of John Deere Road.

The patrol vehicle, which had emergency lights flashing, was stationary on the eastbound side of the road, said police. The sergeant sitting inside had just finished a traffic stop on John Deere Road near John Deere Place.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, May 24, a green Jeep heading eastbound crossed the white fog line and hit the rear driver's side of the patrol vehicle, said police. The Jeep rolled several times.

Both the sergeant and the driver of the Jeep were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is facing several charges, including a Scott's Law violation, which holds a fine between $250 and $10,000.

Police say in 2021 there have been 13 crashes in relation to Scott's Law violations in Illinois. Of those crashes, nine troopers have sustained injuries.

Scott's Law is often referred to as the "Move Over" law.