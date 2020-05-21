Two dead after shooting in Preemption

Two people died after being found with gunshot wounds in Preemption, according to a statement from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Preemption, Illinois around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The statement said that both people who had been shot were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. Several area agencies assisted in the response.

The names are being withheld at this time.