Train travelers go the distance to be with family amid pandemic

Amtrak is seeing a significant reduction in its ridership, but some travelers are still taking a chance to travel by train.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Iowa and Illinois don’t currently have a shelter in place order, but people are shelving travel plans and staying home where they can.

Amtrak on its website said, "While we continue to operate across the nation, we have had to adjust some services due to significantly reduced demand in key markets."

At the Amtrak station in Galesburg, David Kelzenberg stepped off the train Thursday afternoon after having gotten aboard in Los Angeles nearly 48 hours earlier.

A resident of Iowa City, he said he was visiting his son and daughter-in-law in Glendale, Calif., and had planned to continue on to Seattle to visit with friends.

"With all the scare, I just decided to come home," he said.

"Amtrak’s done a really good job of helping people make changes when necessary and it seems they’re doing a really good job on the train as well, trying to keep people more or less isolated as much as possible."

He said the ride was comfortable.

"They had plenty of toilet paper," he laughed. "They had Lysol wipes in the bathroom, so you could get the bacteria off your hands regularly.

He had a First Class ticket and a room to himself, but he said passengers were seated apart as much as possible.

"The biggest change I noticed was in the dining cars. They’re encouraging people to eat at their seat, in the coach or in their room if they’re in a sleeper car.

Meanwhile 59-year-old Robert Fink, a Galesburg resident, was waiting on the platform for the next train to Burlington.

"I’m going to my little brother is over in Iowa. Get off in Burlington and then head a little south, in the country."

He said he'd been heading health official recommendations and had been cooped up at home for days.

He decided to take the trip, though it gave him a sleepless night.

"I don’t have the symptoms. I don’t know how the train is loaded. But believe me I’ll be sitting far apart, if I can."

"When I get back, I’ll probably be quarantining myself," he chuckled.

David Kelzenberg said his family in Iowa City told him to do so.