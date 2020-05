After the final piece of the arch was installed the next step requires traffic changes.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The next step for the I-74 bridge project is to complete the interstate in Moline. Officials say the plan is to have it done by the end of this year.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is implementing traffic changes for Eastbound traffic on I-74.

Stage one of the plan starts Friday, May 8. This first step involves closing 7th Avenue between 18th Street and the I-74 exit ramp.

Stage 2 begins Saturday, May 9, and involves detouring Eastbound I-74 traffic to I-280.