Traffic changes announced in Moline around I-74 bridge construction

MOLINE: Upcoming changes to accessing Avenue of the Cities and Eastbound I-74



Beginning Monday, March 16, weather permitting, work to reconstruct eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 will require changes to accessing eastbound I-74 and Avenue of the Cities in Moline. The changes will take place in stages over several days starting at 7th Avenue.



Getting to eastbound I-74



The eastbound I-74 entrance ramps at 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will be closed.



From downtown Moline: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street, continue on southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).



From Avenue of the Cities: Take southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).





Getting to Avenue of the Cities



The eastbound I-74 exit ramp to Avenue of the Cities will be closed.



Detour: Remain on eastbound I-74 and exit at East John Deere Road (Exit 4B), then take the first ramp on the right that says “Local Traffic - Davenport” to get on westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74. Continue on westbound I-74 and exit at Avenue of the Cities (Exit 3).



The eastbound I-74 entrance ramp at 7th Avenue will be closed and southbound 19th Street will remain closed.



Detour: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities.



View detour map (local roads)



View detour map (John Deere Road)



19th Street detour changes



Southbound 19th Street between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will remain closed but there will be a NEW detour route beginning March 16. Follow the marked detour: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities to 19th Street.