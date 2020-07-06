Tournaments return to TBK Sports Complex, bringing hundreds to the Quad Cities

140 teams played in the Slugfest tournament this weekend.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Slugfest tournament returned to TBK Sports Complex, bringing hundreds of families to the Quad Cities. 140 teams played in tournament.

"A lot of people coming and going, but a lot of smiles," TBK Sports Complex CEO David Stow said.

"We are just doing everything we can to make people feel comfortable with the current state of things," JP Sports Owner John Pieritz said.

Stow says the complex has CDC guidelines in place for families and players to follow.

"We have baseballs stenciled on the ground for 6ft apart spacing, so it just gives people a reference," Stow said.

"A lot the people that come to this are all families. Tthey ride in the car together here or they`re at home together," Pieritz said.

There are more than 70 acres to spread people out over, but crews built in 15 minute breaks between each game to wipe down high-touch ares.

"In between games, we are wiping down seats and bleachers," Stow said.

"We flattened the curve and now it is time to get back to normal," Pieritz said.