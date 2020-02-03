Tire trash from Davenport home becomes junkyard treasure

16,000 tires were collected from a Davenport home at the end of February. But some tires will be repurposed and will come back to the landfill.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A pile of 16,000 tires is sitting at the Scott Area Landfill after city crews were forced to remove them from a home off Lincoln Ave. a few days ago.

“What you are seeing here is 295 tons from that one property,” explains Brian Seals, Waste Commission of Scott County Operations Manager. “Last Wednesday, Thursday, Friday they brought in 53 loads of tires from that one project.”

Seals says in his 15 years at the landfill he’s never seen anything of that size. One of his jobs is to monitor the piles of garbage in the landfill and condense them to make room for more.

“When it comes to the facility, the average moisture content of the garbage is 20%,” explains Seals. “It has the absorption capacity to absorb another 20%. My goal is to get it to absorb that 20%.”

He says the tires help with garbage compression. The landfill loads the tires into trucks and ships them out to Liberty Tire in Des Moines who recycles them for other purposes. Leaving tires in a landfill is illegal according to the Iowa DNR. Instead, the piles of tires will turn into tire chips, which the landfill spreads on their land.

“We dig a trench to put tire chips in it, so we can put leachate (garbage water) into that trench,” says Seals.

He says they put tire chips in a trench at the top of a landfill. Since the tires are porous, the garbage water works its way down the pile and completely saturates it. The more saturation, the more condensation. The quicker it compresses, the faster the decomposition of garbage.