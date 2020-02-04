Tips on filing for unemployment in Iowa

A record 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, nearly 60 thousand Iowans filed for unemployment last week. Illinois numbers haven't been released yet.

IowaWorks says they see new applications daily and with the influx of applications, unemployment phone lines and websites are jammed with requests, some people struggle to get through.

"We ask for a little patience right now," IowaWorks Business Marketing Specialist, Martha Garcia-Tappa said. "We are overwhelmed with all these folks trying to get through, but we will answer your questions via email and we will answer your phone calls and we are there to assist during this process.”

You can apply for unemployment in Iowa on this website: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/.

Garcia-Tappa said to speed up the application process, IowaWorks suggest watching the tutorial video and reading the COVID-19 question page.

"Some of the things that folks should have in hand are their social security card numbers, their employers information, that includes employers official name, address, and phone number," Garcia-Tappa said.

Garcia-Tappa says the process should take around 30 minuets online.

You are covered for state benefits if your workplace closed, you had to quit, you were laid off, or you can't start a new job all because of COVID-19. The state will also cover you if you work part-time or are self- employed.

"If they can give us the month, the day they started, and the day they stopped working, and tell us why they are filing that unemployment insurance claim," Garcia-Tappa said.

Garcia-Tappa says if the phone line, 866-239-0843, is backed up, send an email to COVID-19 email address, or e-mail IWDCOVID@iwd.iowa.gov

"We ask that everyone have a little patience, specifically about the return time," Garcia-Tappa said.

.Garcia-Tappa says after your application is complete, you will hear from the state within 7-10 days about your return.

