Three workers test positive for COVID-19 at Arconic Davenport Works

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three workers at Arconic Davenport Works have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a facility spokesperson.

The plant’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager John C. Riches said that three employees had tested positive for the virus. Two were reported on Sunday and one was reported on Monday.

“All notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises,” said Riches.

In a notice that was sent out, Riches indicated the one of the workers who had COVID-19 had not been in the plant since March 27. The last shift dates of the other two workers were not provided.

Any workers who had close contact with these patients will be self-isolating at home.

Riches said the plant has heightened protocols to maintain hygiene, social distancing, and remote working.