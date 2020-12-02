Three high school girls track athletes file suit after males win their events

The suit, filed Wednesday in Hartford, said the state’s policy robs female athletes of opportunities because of the physical advantages of males.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Three high school track athletes and their mothers have filed a lawsuit in federal court to challenge Connecticut’s policy of allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports.

Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, and Chelsea Mitchell claim they were deprived of honors due to boys competing in girl Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference events.

“CIAC’s policy and its results directly violate the requirements of Title IX, a federal regulation designed to protect equal athletic opportunities for women and girls,” the suit said.

Mitchell said she would have won the 2019 state championship in the women’s 55-meter indoor track competition if not for two males who took first and second place. She said she was denied the gold medal.

Soule and Smith have similar stories. They claim they have been denied medals and/or advancement opportunities.