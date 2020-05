The federal prison in Thomson is no longer a designated quarantine location.

The prison started accepting inmate transfers in April 2020 to curb outbreaks in prisons nationwide.

Thomson prison has been removed as a site after pushback from union workers and Senators Richard Durbin, Tammy Duckworth and Representative Cheri Bustos.