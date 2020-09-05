This Davenport WW2 vet had to cancel her 100th birthday party because of COVID-19, here's how you can send her a birthday card

Bernie Bettini turns 100 years old on May 16.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A world war 2 veteran in Davenport had to cancel her 100th birthday party this year because of the pandemic. Her daughter is asking everyone to help make her day memorable by sending her birthday cards.

Her daughter shared a picture of her mother in uniform from 1945. She served in the U.S. Coast Guard during world war 2 making life preservers for soldiers.

Even though her party has to be canceled Bernie's daughter Ann is asking for birthday cards for her mom.

You can send a card addressed to Bernie Bettin. She lives at Senior Star Assisted Living, unit 108. 4500 Elmore Avenue Davenport Iowa 52807.