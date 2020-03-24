Therapeutic horseback riding barn staying connected with riders

New Kingdom Trailriders in Sherrard, Illinois is using technology to spread joy to riders and instructors

SHERRARD, Illinois — Horseback riding is a therapeutic activity for young people who struggle physically, mentally, socially or emotionally. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, New Kingdom Trailriders in Sherrard, Illinois isn't able to welcome any regular riders right now.

"It was a very heartbreaking decision to have to make, but a lot of our riders and volunteers are in the high-risk group," said executive director Jodie Barton.

Barton and some of her staff could be seen walking along their arena in Sherrard with Mac, a blind horse who is the favorite of a young rider named Owen.

"He normally rides on Tuesdays and Mac is his horse. And his instructor Monika is on the phone via facetime," said Barton with a laugh.

"Me being the instructor that I am, I probably take it to a whole new level," Monika Sauer told News Eight via facetime. She is better known to Owen as the voice of "Mr. Frog."

Together, New Kingdom Trailriders staff produced a fun video Tuesday with Mr. Frog riding Mac, narrated by Sauer.