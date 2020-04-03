The US Census is hiring

"In advance of the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting hundreds of thousands of people for temporary jobs across the United States and Puerto Rico."

The 2020 Census is hiring!

They say they have temporary census positions that offer the perfect opportunity to earn extra money while helping your community.

Most 2020 Census positions will last several weeks.

The website says bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.

Job Qualifications

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid Social Security number.

Be a U.S. citizen.*

Have a valid email address.

Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some application questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)

Be able to speak, read, and write in English, if applying in the 50 states or Washington, D.C. (Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.)

Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after December 31, 1959.

Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.

Commit to completing the training.

Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and weekends.

Most jobs require employees to:

Have a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle, unless public transportation is readily available.

Have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training).