The QC Bix 7 will be held online, letting anyone run from anywhere.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities Bix Seven is going virtual this July due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Runners and walkers can do the race from anywhere, including on a treadmill or on a track.

Runners have through July to finish.

Registered runners for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Arconic Jr Bix will have two options. The deadline to make your decision is 11:59 P.M., on May 31.

1. Transition into the 2020 Quad-City Times Bix 7 Virtual Race.

Participate in this historic event AND receive a promotion code for the 2021 race: $30 Bix 7 entry or $10 Jr Bix entry. No action is required on your part. You will receive your official race t-shirt via USPS by June 30.

You will receive more information by email in June.

2. Defer race entry into the 2021 race.

Move your 2020 registration to the 2021 Quad-City Times Bix 7 or Arconic Jr Bix Race at no additional charge. You will need to register for the 2021 race. No refunds will be offered to those who move their registration and

choose not to participate in 2021. You must choose this option by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. You will receive more information by email on how to register.