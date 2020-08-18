The President approves a disaster declaration for hard hit Iowa

The federal declaration comes one week after a powerful Derecho swept through northern Iowa and Illinois.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — While there's been great progress, there are still power outages in the region. Mid American Energy says just over two dozen customers are still without power in the Quad Cites, as of Monday August 17th. Compared to more than 100,000 this time last last week.

Alliant Energy says it still has more than 1300 people without power in Clinton. Com Ed and American Energy say almost everyone they serve has power, however the second phase of clean-up has only just begun.

"When we look at this event it's almost like a tornado even but county wide," says Brian Payne from the Scott County Emergency Management Agency.

This time last week, inland hurricane Derecho wreaked havoc. "We still have a significant amount of debris," says Mr. Payne.

Seven days later, there are still several fences and trees down, as people recover from the chaos. "It really will take a few months to get back to some sense of normal."

Crews are working around the clock.

"They are out trying to clear debris, making sure our primary roadways are open."

The President today signed a disaster declaration, which will provide assistance to 16 counties in Iowa."

Mr Payne says this is our third Presidential disaster declaration in 14 months.

Thousands of dollars of damage. "From infrastructure, to overtime wages, to fuel costs, we have to bring in equipment to help chip trees."

"All of that money doesn't have to repurposed to the disaster."

While 99% of Scott County is back online, Mid American Energy is working to restore power to fewer than three dozen customers in the Quad Cities.