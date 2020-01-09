The overall number of Iowans on unemployment is dropping.

While initial claims went up during the third week of August, the process is taking a mental toll on those waiting to get back to work.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For nearly 25 years, Adam Smith would roll up his sleeves, ready for work, "Currently I work at the ticket counter at Trailways," he says.

In March, the Davenport resident folded his uniform away, "I have been temporarily laid off for the last five and a half months."

COVID-19 shut Trailways bus depot down, forcing him to file for unemployment.

"The building is owned by the city and they have that shut down, they aren't opening that till September 8th at the earliest," says Adam.

Adam got his first full-time job when he was 24-years-old, "Its the longest I haven't been working for in 25 years."

He says, emotionally, this extended time off has taken a toll.

"Pretty much just a mental struggle, cause I would rather be at work."

Between August 2nd and August 8th, more than 5000 people filed for unemployment in Iowa. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was nearly 93,000 during that time, an 11,000 decrease from the previous week.

Murphy Carter, was in a similar position, "Lost my job and was kind of hard to find work."

A go-getter, he turned a bad situation into something positive.

"I started in 4X trading. From there I started to build my account up, and started my own company," says Murphy.

"I got sick of sitting here unemployed, so I said why don't I do something with myself, get out there and not be a statistic."

Using 392 Caffe as a makeshift office, the father of two, now owns his own property management and business consulting business.

"You know its always been a bad situation, no matter what the case is, its how you take it. Not just laying down and saying I am done with this and actually get up, stand on your feet and actually walk forward, one foot at a time and keep going."