Teen flipped car, airlifted after crash in Hancock County

DALLAS CITY, Ill. — Police say four teens were in a rollover crash in Dallas City Monday.

A 17-year-old female was driving westbound just after 6:30 p.m. on East 2800th North Road west of 2300 East Hancock County, according to Illinois State Police. In a press release, police say she lost control and swerved to the south side of the road.

The car hit the embankment, overturned and landed on the driver's side. The driver and front passenger were unharmed.

The back seat passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. A 17-year-old male was airlifted due to injuries.

The 4 people in the car were a 17-year-old, 15-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old.