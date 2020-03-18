Teen airlifted after crash in Hancock County

4 teens were in a rollover crash.

DALLAS CITY, Ill. — Police say four teens were in a rollover crash in Dallas City.

According to police, a 17-year-old female was driving Westbound on E 2800th North Road West of 2300 East Hancock County. They say she lost control and swerved to the south side of the road.

The car hit the embankment, overturned and landed on the driver's side. The driver and front passenger were unharmed.

The back seat passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. A 17-year-old male was airlifted due to injuries.