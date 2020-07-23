Suspect still on the loose after shots fired in Davenport

Davenport Police are looking for a male suspect involved in a shooting near 14th and Iowa Street.

On Thursday, July 23, around 12:37 P.M., Davenport Police started investigating a report of shots fired. After searching the area they found fired cartridge cases.

Witnesses at the scene described "a male subject on foot, wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt (hood pulled up over his head), jeans, and tennis shoes, arguing with subjects in a vehicle (silver 4 door sedan) near the intersection."

The man allegedly fired the shots then ran away on foot. Police are still searching for the suspect.

No damage or injuries were reported.