Suspect still on the loose after shots fired in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police are looking for a male suspect involved in a shooting near 14th and Iowa Street.
On Thursday, July 23, around 12:37 P.M., Davenport Police started investigating a report of shots fired. After searching the area they found fired cartridge cases.
Witnesses at the scene described "a male subject on foot, wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt (hood pulled up over his head), jeans, and tennis shoes, arguing with subjects in a vehicle (silver 4 door sedan) near the intersection."
The man allegedly fired the shots then ran away on foot. Police are still searching for the suspect.
No damage or injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.