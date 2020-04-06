Surveillance video captures looting at QC Pawn Shop

Thousands of dollars of electronics were stolen from the Premier Jewelry and Loan store in less than one minute.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This surveillance video is the last thing Premier Jewelry and Loan Store Manager Shane Tague wanted to see Sunday night.

"They just busted cases and stole what they could get their hands on quickly," Tague says.

The break-in happened May 31st, around 10:30 p.m. About a dozen people shattered two windows to get in and wiped three cases clean of thousands of dollars of electronics.

Davenport Police say several of the people seen in the video have been identified. So far, they have yet to be charged as the investigation is ongoing.

The criminals got away with things like laptops, cell phones, iPads and electronic watches in just 45 seconds.

"At first you'e angry because they come into your store and take your stuff," Tague says. "But it appears to be just looting and vandalizing businesses. Young kids (just) causing trouble is what it looks like."

The store reopened Monday morning, and now those cases still sit empty. The store's back section of jewelry is cleared out too and secured away at an off-site location for now.

Looking back, Tague says he wasn't too surprised to get the call from his security company that night.

"You always worry a little bit as a shop like ours. You're a target for this kind of thing," he says. "I figured we were off the path a little bit. We're not nestled in the neighborhoods or downtown so I figured we'd be safe, but nobody was safe that night."

Assistant Manager Theresa Thede says she's thankful none of her coworkers got hurt, but wants to make sure it doesn't happen again to anyone.