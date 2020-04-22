Study finds problems at I-80 bridge over Mississippi River

Illinois and Iowa DOT seek public input through virtual public meeting

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The Illinois and Iowa DOT are seeking public input on the I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River, which they say is nearing the end of its useable life. A preliminary study has shown that the bridge has problems: it doesn't meet current design standards and traffic volumes are only expected to rise.

Officials on Wednesday held a virtual public meeting to explain their study and hear comments from the public.

"We have over 500 participants in this meeting, that includes many local stakeholders and property owners as well as participating agencies," said Becky Marruffo, Illinois Department of Transportation.

"Is this really necessary?" said Ron Shepherd, a homeowner in LeClaire. "You're going to spend billions of dollars, and we're just doing the I-74 bridge." He said he was concerned about what another big construction project on their scenic river would mean for property values in the area.

But the study also identified some possible safety issues with the bridge.