Sterling Police ask for help finding stabbing suspect

Johnson is wanted in connection to an incident in August of 2019, in Sterling, Illinois where a man was stabbed.

STERLING, Ill. — The Sterling Police Department is looking for Jorden E. Johnson, 28, the man they say is responsible for a stabbing.

Sterling police say he is wanted for unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

