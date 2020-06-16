Sterling Police ask for help finding stabbing suspect

STERLING, Ill. — The Sterling Police Department is looking for Jorden E. Johnson, 28, the man they say is responsible for a stabbing.
Sterling police say he is wanted for unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
Johnson is wanted in connection to an incident in August of 2019, in Sterling, Illinois where a man was stabbed.
"If you know the whereabouts of this wanted individual, please contact the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement authorities. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867."