'On The Road Again' | Willie Nelson & Family to headline Illinois State Fair Grandstand

The legendary 10-time Grammy-winning country singer and his touring group will be playing at the Illinois State fair on Tuesday, August 16.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A country legend is coming to the Illinois State Fair later this summer.

In a news release on Tuesday, May 3, 100 days out from the event, Fair officials announced that Willie Nelson & Family will be headlining the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Tuesday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

Nelson has won almost every award possible as a musician over the course of his 70-year career: 10 Grammys, numerous other prizes from the American Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards, a Country Music Hall of Fame induction, a reputation for acting, writing, activism and the co-founding of the annual Farm Aid benefit concert.

He will be joined by his recording and touring band "The Family" and four-time Grammy-nominated singer Elle King, who will open for them.

"Willie Nelson is a true champion for farmers,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “I can think of no one better to help us celebrate our state’s number one industry during the fair. On top of his love for agriculture, he will be performing hits that fairgoers from every generation can sing along to.”