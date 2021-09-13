Sports team license plates have raised more than $13 million for Illinois schools

The partnership with regional pro sports organizations has has generated millions of dollars in its over a decade of lifetime.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois state officials have announced that Sports Team Series license plate sales have raised over $13 million for Illinois schools since its founding.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced the figures in a press release on Friday, September 10, highlighting the success of the program.

The first of the Sports Team Series plates, the Chicago Blackhawks series, were first distributed in 2010 after legislation was passed in 2002 establishing the program.

White shared the program's lifetime statistics, showing how many plates for each team are currently on the road;

Chicago White Sox: 21,890

Chicago Blackhawks: 19,848

Chicago Cubs: 13,970

Chicago Bears: 8,620

St. Louis Cardinals: 3,555

Chicago Bulls: 3,416

“Fans have been able to display pride for their team on their vehicles while supporting public education in Illinois,” said White. “I am thrilled to report that this program has generated $13,011,300 million for our public schools throughout Illinois. It is a win, win situation for our students, teachers and sports fans.”

White also notes that the amount of St. Louis Cardinals plates sold in Illinois has surpassed the amount sold in Missouri, the team's home state, by over 2000.

Each plate sale and renewal sends $25 to the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund, supporting the Common School Fund that supports public schools across the state.