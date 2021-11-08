Secretary of state unveils new web address to combat fraud

The change “adds to your peace of mind when transacting business online with (the) office.”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has changed its web address to protect against fraud. Secretary of State Jesse White announced last week that the new address is ILSOS.gov.

The office also redesigned the site with popular features remaining prominently displayed.

A “.gov” identification designates an official government website exclusive to public entities at the federal, state and local levels, a news release from White said.

“Changing the website address to ILSOS.gov will help combat fraud at a time when scams designed to defraud Illinoisans have been proliferating,” White said. "(The change) adds to your peace of mind when transacting business online with my office."

The former address was cyberdriveillinois.com. Typing that address into a browser will redirect the user to the new address.

White’s office also redesigned the site to make it easier to locate services. It prioritizes the most frequently used services, such as those for driver’s licenses, ID cards and license plate renewals.