Putnam Museum, Muscatine get Destination Iowa grants for upcoming projects

The museum received $900,000 to fund an upcoming expansion, and Muscatine got $1 million for the new indoor sports complex.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A final round of Destination Iowa grants is sending almost $2 million to upcoming projects in the Quad Cities area.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced a final wave of grants for tourism attractions and rural areas across the state, and two chunks of the funding are coming to QC attractions.

Davenport's Putnam Museum was awarded $900,000 to fund an upcoming expansion to the campus — about 23% of the project's cost of $3,965,023.

The City of Muscatine was awarded $1 million for the development of its Indoor Sports Complex project — exactly 25% of the $4 million price tag.

“Destination Iowa has inspired communities in all corners of the state to dream big about projects that will bolster quality of life and attract newcomers,” Gov. Reynolds said. “The demand is so high, especially in rural areas, that I’ve extended the program to help more rural communities realize those dreams.”

As part of the grant's conditions, the supported projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.