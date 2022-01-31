IL tackles inflation with grocery, gas, property tax relief

Illinois plans to tackle inflation by sparing residents nearly $1 billion in taxes in the coming year.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois governor plans to tackle inflation by sparing consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes in the coming year, including relief on groceries, gasoline and property taxes.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is seeking reelection this fall, will include the plan in his budget proposal set for Wednesday.

With inflation at 7%, Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said the Democratic governor's plan would suspend for a year the 1% sales tax on groceries, freeze the motor fuel tax on gasoline at 39 cents per gallon and provide a property tax rebate of up to $300.