x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Law to allow permanent no-contact orders in sex convictions

Under the previous law, sexual-assault survivors were required to face their assailants in court every two years to renew no-contact orders.
Credit: zimmytws - stock.adobe.com
(stock photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois law will soon allow victims of sexual crimes to renew orders prohibiting contact by their assailants without having to face them in court. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on Friday, July 30 that makes civil orders of no contact with survivors permanent in cases where the perpetrator was convicted. 

Read House Bill 0734 here

Sen. Steve Stadelman and Rep. Dave Vella, both Rockford Democrats, sponsored the measure to limit victim trauma. Current law requires sexual-assault survivors to face their assailants in court every two years to renew no-contact orders. 

The law is effective January 1, 2022.

Related Articles