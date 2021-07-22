Over $700M in COVID relief funds available to IL cities

The state is distributing $742 million in American Rescue Plan grants to smaller cities, towns, and villages that haven't received money from the program yet.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois communities that haven't yet received funding from the American Rescue Plan will be to access a share of $742 million in federal COVID-19 relief.

In a press release on Thursday, July 22, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the ARP fund distribution, saying that the program's first payments are expected to ship in August.

In this newest wave of federal COVID-19 relief, Illinois communities with fewer than 50,000 residents that have not yet received ARP aid will be able to apply for their share of the $742 million grant, which can be used to expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.