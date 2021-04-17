Omaha woman dead inside submerged car in Iowa town

Police in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday found the body of a woman inside a car discovered submerged in a far western Iowa lake.

Police in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday found the body of a woman inside a car discovered submerged in a far western Iowa lake.

Officers patrolling the area found the submerged car in Carter Lake just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The car’s headlights and taillights were still on when the officers found it in the water.

The Omaha Fire Department was called to pull the car from the water, and the body of Nyahon Thuok, 22, of Omaha, was found inside it.

Police are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended up in the lake.