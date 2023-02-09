Name a cockroach after your ex at the Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO — As Valentine's Day approaches, the holiday can be pretty awkward if you've recently gone through a bad breakup. But everybody should be able to celebrate the day of love in some way.
Luckily, Chicago's Brookfield Zoo is offering you the chance to name a cockroach after the un-special, or special someone in your life. This is your chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your ex, or anyone, for just a $15 donation to the zoo.
You can't shake your ex — they are permanently embedded into your memory, why not morph that memory into a vile little cockroach?
You can claim your cockroach by visiting the Chicago Zoological Society's website, and you'll receive a certificate of naming.
Those who donated before Monday, Feb. 6 or earlier will have their cockroach's name posted outside of the Hamill Family Play Zoo on the official cockroach naming board.
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel