Name a cockroach after your ex at the Brookfield Zoo

Chicago's Brookfield Zoo is offering you the chance to name a cockroach after that un-special someone in your life.

CHICAGO — As Valentine's Day approaches, the holiday can be pretty awkward if you've recently gone through a bad breakup. But everybody should be able to celebrate the day of love in some way.

Luckily, Chicago's Brookfield Zoo is offering you the chance to name a cockroach after the un-special, or special someone in your life. This is your chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your ex, or anyone, for just a $15 donation to the zoo.

You can't shake your ex — they are permanently embedded into your memory, why not morph that memory into a vile little cockroach?

You can claim your cockroach by visiting the Chicago Zoological Society's website, and you'll receive a certificate of naming.

Those who donated before Monday, Feb. 6 or earlier will have their cockroach's name posted outside of the Hamill Family Play Zoo on the official cockroach naming board.