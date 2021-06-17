Missing Illinois man found dead

82-year-old Eldon Wright went missing from Ipava Illinois on Tuesday. Ipava is about 2 hours south of the metro Quad Cities.

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. — The Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency released an update after an Ipava, Illinois man went missing last Tuesday.

82-year-old Eldon Wright was reported missing on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021.

Fulton County Sheriff's Deputies, Fulton County ESDA, Astoria Fire Department, and other area fire departments did road searches of all the roads in the south Fulton County Area, according to the Fulton County ESDA.