Missing Illinois man found dead

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. — The Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency released an update after an Ipava, Illinois man went missing last Tuesday.
82-year-old Eldon Wright was reported missing on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021.
Fulton County Sheriff's Deputies, Fulton County ESDA, Astoria Fire Department, and other area fire departments did road searches of all the roads in the south Fulton County Area, according to the Fulton County ESDA.
Wright's vehicle was found by Air Ops in a cornfield near a tree line north east of Astoria. Wright's body was found at the scene. Fulton County ESDA says no signs of trauma or foul play were found.