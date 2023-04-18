Iowa Senate passes Child Labor bill; now heading to House

Senator Adrian Dickey says the bill will loosen current laws involving child labor.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday morning, the Iowa Senate voted 32-17 in favor of passing Senate File 542. The bill aims to loosen child labor laws, such as allowing 14-year-olds to work longer hours, and 16 and 17 year-olds to serve alcohol at restaurants with parental permission.

"This bill is in no way shape or form a child slave labor bill," Senator Dickey, R-Packwood, says. "It simply giving an opportunity to our youth to earn and learn at the same timeframe as their classmates."

But that opportunity is raising concerns for some union leaders.

Iowa Federation of Labor President Charlie Wishman says there are other issues that need to focused on.

"Instead of trying to find ways to bring children into the workforce, why aren't we raising our minimum wage?" Wishman said. "Instead of trying to solve a workforce issue with our children, why are we not trying to pay adults? Why aren't we trying to make sure they have the benefits they need?"

Currently, Iowa's minimum wage sits at $7.25, the same as the federal minimum wage. Senator Dickey says raising the minimum wage is not a solution to the labor shortage. "The fact is I never even considered that to be an issue."

United Food and Commercial Workers Treasurer Ashley Danner says the bill can have a negative impact on children.

"We're all very upset at the fact that it even has made it this far," Danner says. "The fact is this is going to take children away from their education and many low-income families will rely on these children to help provide. Education should be a top priority for these kids and we need to help them."