Iowa rental and utility assistance program to end in August

IOWA, USA — A program that provides rental and utility assistance to about 17,000 Iowans is set to expire at the end of August, creating uncertainty for those who rely on the help to stay in their homes.

The Iowa Finance Authority's Rent and Utility Program has given out more than $170 million, including $36 million of CARES Act funds, to an estimated 17,000 families, which they have been able to use to pay for utilities, rent, and back rent.

The program was created during the COVID-19 pandemic as an emergency relief measure as the virus ravaged communities, jobs and family finances.

It was one of many state programs funded by the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, but, as $21.55 billion is being made available through the second run of funds from the American Rescue Plan, Iowa is deciding to shift its focus as to where its portion of that money is going.

Also, IRUAP didn't just help residents; it also helped landlords who have income from emptied units or evictions.

Part of IRUAP's closure is the diversion of funds to the Iowa Rapid Rehousing Project, a new program specifically aimed at housing homeless Iowans and helping them regain their foothold.

Officials say that it was a tough decision to switch priorities, but they preferred the new, long-term approach over IRUAP's status as a short-term emergency relief program.

Others agree that while homeless is just as important of a problem for the state to tackle, it will be challenging for people in need to find assistance programs that will fill in the gap left behind by IRUAP.

Another side effect of IRUAP's closure will be a disparity in assistance availability between populated counties and rural areas.