Iowa lawmakers pass monetary cap on medical malpractice suits

The Iowa legislature passed a bill overnight that will place a monetary cap on the amount that can be awarded to a patient in medical malpractice lawsuits.

The legislation would cap noneconomic damages at $2 million in medical malpractice lawsuits against hospitals and $1 million in lawsuits against clinics and individual doctors.

Supporters of the measure argue it will protect Iowa hospitals from going under from massive payouts, as well as keep and attract more doctors to practice in Iowa.

On Wednesday Feb. 8, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the following statement after the bill passed in the legislature:

“I’m grateful to the legislature for passing reasonable medical malpractice reform, allowing Iowa’s health care industry to become stronger and more accessible. To the OBGYNs and physicians who have been worried about practicing in Iowa, we are ready for you! These reforms balance the needs of injured patients with the needs of all Iowans to have a robust health care system. As I said in my Condition of the State, these reforms could not wait another year.”

News 8 spoke with Bill Bribriesco, who has been practicing law for 42 years. Bribiesco does not feel that a cap would attract more doctors to Iowa. Bribiesco said, "You're not going to attract doctors to this state because you lower their insurance premiums. If anything, you are going to attract doctors that are not competent, are not qualified and simply don't place patient safety first."

The Iowa Association for Justice voiced their opposition of the bill, releasing the following statement:

"This bill will not attract more doctors to Iowa. This bill not provide financial relief to providers. This bill will simply boost profits for insurance companies at the expense of those who are injured by medical negligence and nursing home neglect. This is a dark day for the right to trial by jury in Iowa. Every legislator who voted for final passage of this bill has turned their backs on their constituents.”