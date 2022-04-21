Bunny business: Hundreds of Iowa cases list 'Easter Santa Bunny' as prosecutor online

A unique name is listed as the prosecutor in hundreds of cases on Iowa's online court system: The Easter Bunny.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

A check of Iowa's online court system shows a unique name for the prosecutor in hundreds of cases: The Easter Bunny.

The Des Moines Register reported that on April 4, online docket sheets for hundreds of Polk County cases were revised to indicate the prosecution had been transferred from an assistant county attorney to "Easter Santa Bunny."

An assistant county attorney said the situation stemmed from a recent realignment of cases within the county attorney's office.