Iowa court: State may block abortion provider sex education programs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's high court says the state may refuse to allow Planned Parenthood from conducting federally-funded sex education programs.

A 2019 law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds blocked Planned Parenthood of the Heartland from using two state-funded grants for their sex education program because they also perform abortions.

In response, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed a lawsuit saying the law violated its constitutional right to equal protection and that the law served no rational legitimate government interest.

The Iowa Supreme Court decision released Wednesday, June 30 found that blocking federal-funding for Planned Parenthood sex education courses was constitutional.

Six Republican-appointed justices ruled in favor of the decision.

The court’s lone Democratic appointee, Justice Brent Appel, disagreed saying the Legislature is trying to "attack abortion rights.”