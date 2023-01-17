Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for each class

BOONE, Iowa —
Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings
The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released.
The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member.
Here are the rankings with rank and record.
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-0)
- Waukee Northwest (12-1)
- Waukee (11-2)
- West Des Moines Valley ( 8-3)
- Ankeny Centennial (8-3)
- Indianola (11-1)
- Sioux City East (12-0)
- Dubuque Senior (10-1)
- Waterloo West (11-1)
- Cedar Falls (6-3)
Class 3A
- Bondurant-Farrar (11-0)
- MOC-Floyd Valley (9-1)
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-2)
- Bishop Heelan (9-2)
- Webster City (9-0)
- Clear Lake (8-1)
- Marion (10-3)
- Newton (7-3)
- North Polk (9-2)
- Waverly-Shell Rock (8-3)
Class 2A
- Central Lyon (9-0)
- Aplington-Parkersburg (11-0)
- Hull-West Christian (10-1)
- Roland-Story (11-1)
- West Burlington (12-0)
- Alburnett (12-1)
- Carroll-Kuember (11-2)
- Sioux Central (11-0)
- AHSTW (11-1)
- Grundy Center (10-2)
Class 1A
- Grand View Christian (12-0)
- North Linn-Trey Mills (12-0)
- WACO (13-0)
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1)
- Dunkerton (13-0)
- West Harrison (10-1)
- Remsen-St. Marys (8-1)
- Lynnville-Sully (14-0)
- Marquette Catholic (14-0)
- Wapsie Valley (11-1)
