x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for each class

West Burlington is No. 5 in Class 2A and Bellevue's Marquette Catholic is No. 9 in Class 1A. Find out who else is ranked now.
Credit: WQAD

BOONE, Iowa —

Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings

The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released.

The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member.

Here are the rankings with rank and record.

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-0)
  2. Waukee Northwest (12-1)
  3. Waukee (11-2)
  4. West Des Moines Valley ( 8-3)
  5. Ankeny Centennial (8-3)
  6. Indianola (11-1)
  7. Sioux City East (12-0)
  8. Dubuque Senior (10-1)
  9. Waterloo West (11-1)
  10. Cedar Falls (6-3)

Class 3A

  1. Bondurant-Farrar (11-0)
  2. MOC-Floyd Valley (9-1)
  3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-2)
  4. Bishop Heelan (9-2)
  5. Webster City (9-0)
  6. Clear Lake (8-1)
  7. Marion (10-3)
  8. Newton (7-3)
  9. North Polk (9-2)
  10. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-3)

Class 2A

  1. Central Lyon (9-0)
  2. Aplington-Parkersburg (11-0)
  3. Hull-West Christian (10-1)
  4. Roland-Story (11-1)
  5. West Burlington (12-0)
  6. Alburnett (12-1)
  7. Carroll-Kuember (11-2)
  8. Sioux Central (11-0)
  9. AHSTW (11-1) 
  10. Grundy Center (10-2)

Class 1A

  1. Grand View Christian (12-0)
  2. North Linn-Trey Mills (12-0)
  3. WACO (13-0)
  4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1)
  5. Dunkerton (13-0)
  6. West Harrison (10-1)
  7. Remsen-St. Marys (8-1)
  8. Lynnville-Sully (14-0)
  9. Marquette Catholic (14-0)
  10. Wapsie Valley (11-1)

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channelWatch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

IL gun dealer says 90% of inventory are weapons that fall under new weapons ban

Before You Leave, Check This Out