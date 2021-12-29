Iowa marks 175th anniversary of statehood

In honor of the state's anniversary, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring Dec. 28 as Iowa Statehood Day.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has reached a milestone — 175 years as a state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring Dec. 28 as Iowa Statehood Day, according to WHO-TV.

"Our Liberties We Prize and Our Rights We Will Maintain."



Happy Birthday to the great state of Iowa! We were granted statehood on December 28th, 1846. pic.twitter.com/Hcf5XSbdHM — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) December 28, 2021

Iowa became part of the U.S. with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 and became its own territory in 1838, separating from the Wisconsin Territory.

President James Polk signed the bill that made Iowa the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846. Fewer than 100,000 people lived in Iowa at the time.

Now, the state has nearly 3.2 million residents.