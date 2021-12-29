Iowa marks 175th anniversary of statehood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has reached a milestone — 175 years as a state.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring Dec. 28 as Iowa Statehood Day, according to WHO-TV.
Iowa became part of the U.S. with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 and became its own territory in 1838, separating from the Wisconsin Territory.
President James Polk signed the bill that made Iowa the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846. Fewer than 100,000 people lived in Iowa at the time.
Now, the state has nearly 3.2 million residents.
To mark the state's 175th anniversary, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs launched several yearlong programs and resources to help Iowans explore all things about their state's history and discover key figures, including the "Iowa's People and Places" exhibit at the State Historical Museum of Iowa.