IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death in Iowa City last month.

The Iowa City Police Department said 29-year-old Renard Winfield Jr. of Gary, Indiana, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 31-year-old Tommy Curry.

Winfield was being held Sunday in the Johnson County jail.