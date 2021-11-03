“A successful justice system is one that makes sure those who leave it are equipped to make the most of their second chance,” says Governor JB Pritzker.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has revealed a new program that will provide new state ID cards to prisoners when they're released from incarceration.

White announced the State ID Program for returning residents in a press release published on Wednesday, November 3, detailing information about the program, which had been seeing pilot tests as early as December 2020.

The program provides newly-released inmates with a state ID card upon their exit from prison, giving them an essential tool for integrating back into the community and rebuilding their lives.

Officials say that getting an ID in the post-release period can be difficult, due to important documents often being lost or misplaced, which is a problem that can take many weeks of work from multiple state agencies to fix.

“The State ID Program for Returning Residents gives people who have served their time in prison a necessary tool as they reenter their communities,” said Secretary White. “A state ID card is essential to transition back into society.”

The program's applicants will work with the Illinois Department of Corrections to gather and maintain important documents needed for the ID, and then IDOC handles further elements like the photograph and processing, after which, the inmate will be given their ID when they are released from their facility.

Over the course of its early testing period, the program has been rolled out to 18 Department of Corrections facilities so far, and that number is expected to increase to 27 by April 2022.

Illinois' program was modeled after a similar successful initiative created by the Michigan Departments of State and Corrections in June 2020.